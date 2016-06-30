Energy Minister Andrea Leadsom speaks during the ''The ITV Referendum Debate'' at the London Television Centre in Britain, June 9, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock via Reuters

LONDON Brexit campaigner Andrea Leadsom, who is standing as a candidate to replace David Cameron as prime minister, said Britain's next leader had to be someone who wanted the country to leave the European Union.

"My personal view very genuinely is the next leader is someone who has to deliver on the promise of the referendum because they can see the huge advantages and they believe in them," Leadsom, a junior minister in the energy department, told Sky News.

"I think it's very difficult for somebody who campaigned to stay in, who thinks that there will be disaster if we leave to suddenly turn it around and start believing we can make a go of it."

