BRUSSELS Proposals to protect Britain and other non-euro zone countries from deeper euro zone integration do not grant London the right of veto over decisions, European Council President Donald Tusk told EU leaders in a letter on Tuesday.

Publishing the letter moments after he released the draft proposal to keep Britain in the EU, Tusk said EU ambassadors would meet on Friday to discuss the plans.

Tusk said that "giving necessary reassurances on the concerns of non-euro area member states cannot constitute a veto nor delay urgent decisions."

EU leaders hope to agree the proposals at a summit on Feb.18.

