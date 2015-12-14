LONDON There is a way to go on the renegotiation of Britain's relationship with the European Union but a "good agreement" can be reached in all the areas Britain is targeting, Europe minister David Lidington said on Monday.

Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to reform Britain's EU ties before a membership referendum by the end of 2017 but his plans to curb some welfare payments to EU migrant workers have proved a particular stumbling block.

"There is a way to go but I think we can get a good agreement on all the areas the prime minister has outlined. I think the reality is with this kind of negotiation nothing is going to be agreed until everything is agreed," Lidington told a committee of members of parliament's upper house.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)