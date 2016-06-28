LONDON British lenders bid for a record volume of Bank of England funds on Tuesday, but were unwilling to pay a high rate or offer top-quality collateral, suggesting money market tensions after last week's vote to leave the European Union remain contained.

Banks bid for 6.33 billion pounds of six-month funds, the highest volume since the central bank set up the repo operations in their current format in February 2014.

However almost all bids were secured with the lowest-grade collateral which the BoE accepts, and most bidders were unwilling to pay the central bank an interest rate 20 basis points more than Bank Rate, which stands at 0.5 percent.

If banks were having difficulty securing funds from other sources, they would likely have bid higher at the BoE auction.

BoE Governor Mark Carney said in a televised statement on Friday immediately after the referendum that British banks had more than 600 billion pounds worth of high-quality liquid assets and that the central bank was ready to provide 250 billion pounds more in funds through its liquidity operations.

The central bank provided funds to all bidders who offered top-grade collateral, but provided less than half the funds requested by bidders offering lower-grade collateral such as banks' own loan portfolios.

Allocation of funds is determined by a formula which takes into account total bids, quality of collateral and how much interest banks are willing to pay over and above minimum rates set for different types of collateral.

The minimum rate for bottom-tier collateral stands at 15 basis points above Bank Rate, and on Tuesday the BoE was only willing to fill bids that paid at least 20 basis points above.

In total the central bank filled 3.072 billion pounds worth of requests, lower than at a repo in early June.

Shares in British banks plunged on Monday as investors digested the impact of the vote, with Barclays (BARC.L), Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) among the hardest hit, with falls of 15 percent, 8 percent and 16 percent respectively.

Bids at the BoE auction do not reflect a view from banks on the likely path of British interest rates, as the rate payable is variable and tied to future changes in Bank Rate.

Two extra liquidity operations scheduled in the run-up to the June 23 referendum attracted modest demand.

