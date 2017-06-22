Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick visit the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London, Britain, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON London mayor Sadiq Khan called on Prime Minister Theresa May to seek continued access to the European Union's single market as part of any Brexit deal.

"The Brexit goalposts have been moved," Khan said in a statement, adding that single market access should be ensured at least for the transition period during which Britain extracts itself from the EU.

"The government must now listen to the will of the people by putting aside ideology and negotiating a sensible Brexit that ensures continuing UK membership of the Single Market," Khan said.

May has said she wants a clean break from the EU bloc, leaving the single market.

