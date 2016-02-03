LONDON The Bank of England's first priority if Britain votes to leave the European Union would be to keep financial markets stable and deal with the fallout on the wider economy, BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.

Asked at a parliamentary hearing if the BoE was asking banks to undertake contingency planning for a possible "Brexit", Bailey said he had asked lenders about their exposure to sterling risk options.

Bailey said that since Christmas there has been "quite marked changes" in the pricing of the options.

Options market pricing last month showed a jump in the cost of hedging against volatility between six and nine months ahead -- a period many expect to cover the vote.

Beyond the immediate fallout on markets and economy, Bailey said it was not clear what the impact of Brexit would be as much would hinge on Britain's new trading terms with the bloc.

"That has a very big bearing ... on the framework of supervision, on what happens next," Bailey said.

