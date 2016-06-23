Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
LONDON Sterling plunged against major currencies on Friday after the UK referendum vote count in the north-eastern city of Sunderland showed a stronger-than-expected vote in favour of taking Britain out of the European Union.
Sterling fell as low as $1.4351 GBP= against the dollar, more than wiping out all its gains that had lifted it above $1.50 for the first time this year on the back of an earlier YouGov opinion poll.
That poll suggested Britons had voted 52-48 percent to stay in the EU.
In extremely volatile and illiquid trading, sterling was last quoted at $1.4560.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are set to approve ChemChina's [CNNCC.UL] $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta after the Chinese company agreed to sell some products, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is close to selling assets totalling $5 billion to cut debt following its acquisition of BG Group, the oil major said on Thursday as it reported its lowest full-year earnings in more than a decade.