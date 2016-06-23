Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON Sterling plunged against major currencies on Friday after the UK referendum vote count in the north-eastern city of Sunderland showed a stronger-than-expected vote in favour of taking Britain out of the European Union.

Sterling fell as low as $1.4351 GBP= against the dollar, more than wiping out all its gains that had lifted it above $1.50 for the first time this year on the back of an earlier YouGov opinion poll.

That poll suggested Britons had voted 52-48 percent to stay in the EU.

In extremely volatile and illiquid trading, sterling was last quoted at $1.4560.

