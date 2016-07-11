Britain's Home Secretary, Theresa May, leaves after a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in central London, Britain June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON Next prime minister, Theresa May, called on Monday for the country to unite under her leadership, promising to make a success of negotiating the country's divorce from the European Union.

After receiving official confirmation she had won a leadership contest of the ruling Conservative Party following the exit of the only other candidate, May told reporters: "Brexit means Brexit and we are going to make a success of it ... we need to unite our country."

May is due to be installed as prime minister in succession to David Cameron on Wednesday.

(Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Stephen Addison)