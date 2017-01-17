Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that Britain would not seek a deal that left the country "half in, half out" of the European Union when it negotiates its exit from the bloc.
"We see a new and equal partnership between an independent, self-governing, global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU. Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union or anything that leaves us half in, half out," May said in a speech.
"We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave. No - the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union and my job is to get the right deal for Britain."
May also said she wanted the bloc to remain successful. "It remains overwhelmingly and compellingly in Britain's best national interest that the EU should succeed," she said.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Costas Pitas; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.