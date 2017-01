Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives her speech on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BIRMINGHAM, England Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday it was unfair that most British energy consumers were stuck on the most expensive tariffs.

In her speech to the annual Conservative Party conference, May said the government would intervene where markets are dysfunctional.

