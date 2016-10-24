LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she was aware of the importance of financial services to the country's economy and was in discussions with the sector about what its priorities were in upcoming Brexit negotiations.

"I have been clear ... (about) the importance that we place on being able not just to trade with but to operate within the European market, and that is for both goods and services. I say that precisely because I am aware of the importance of financial services to the United Kingdom as a whole, to our economy as a whole," she told parliament.

"We are in discussions with the financial sector on the issues that it believes are the priorities for the future so that we can ensure that as part of the negotiations we are able to get the best deal possible."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)