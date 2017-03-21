Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May signs a Swansea City deal during a meeting at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ben Birchall/Pool

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May told her top team of ministers on Tuesday that a letter launching the formal divorce proceedings with the European Union will set the tone for Britain's relationship with the rest of the world, her spokesman said.

May has said she will trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty on March 29, launching two years of talks that will shape the future of both Britain and Europe.

"The prime minister said the letter will be one of the most important documents in our country's recent history, and will start to deliver the result of the referendum and set the tone for our new relationship with Europe and the world," the spokesman told reporters.

