Basic resources, retailers send European shares near two-month low
LONDON Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
LONDON European Union leaders appreciated the tone of a letter sent by Prime Minister Theresa May setting out Britain's intention to withdraw from the bloc, May's spokesman told reporters on Thursday.
The spokesman said May had spoken to the President of the European Parliament and the leaders of Ireland, Poland, Italy, France and Spain since Britain formally triggered the process of leaving the EU on Wednesday.
"They were warm, constructive," he told reporters when asked about the calls. "The feedback that we have had is that the tone of the letter was appreciated and considered to be constructive."
STOCKHOLM Sweden's H&M reported slower than expected sales in May, the latest in a string of soft sales numbers from the world's second biggest fashion retailer, and said it had faced tough conditions in many of its markets early in the month.
LONDON Large banks are planning to step up their lobbying of the British government as they sense an opportunity to change its priorities in the upcoming Brexit negotiations, John McFarlane, who chairs the UK's main financial lobby group, told Reuters.