BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that it was normal for Britain to take some time to figure out its Brexit strategy but that a lengthy period of limbo was in no one's interests.

"Nobody wants a long period of limbo - neither the British people nor European member states," Merkel told a news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin.

"It is in everyone's interest that the preparations are conducted in a thorough manner, that the positions are clear, and I think it is absolutely understandable that Britain needs a certain amount of time for this."

She added that there was no point in talking now about what Europe's response to Britain's Brexit demands might be. Merkel stressed that Britain and Germany would enjoy strong bilateral relations even after Brexit.

