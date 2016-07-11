Home Secretary Theresa May speaks during her Conservative party leadership campaign at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in Birmingham, England, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Britain's Theresa May has been confirmed as the winner of the ruling Conservatives' leadership contest and will be installed as prime minister shortly, the chairman of a party committee running the contest said on Monday.

"I have received confirmation from the board of the party and can now declare that Mrs May has been elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party with immediate effect," Graham Brady told party lawmakers.

"The prime minister has indicated that he will go to the palace to offer his resignation after prime minister's questions on Wednesday and the new prime minister should be in post very soon afterwards."

