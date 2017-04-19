Seven killed in Chinese kindergarten blast; 59 injured
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
In the latest poll conducted since Britain Prime Minister Theresa May called election, the Conservative Party lead with 48 percent, followed by the Labour Party with 24 percent, The Times reported, citing YouGov poll data.
Ahead of Britain's June 8 snap general election, the poll said Liberal Democrats are at 12 percent, UKIP are at 7 percent, the newspaper reported. Others were at 9 percent.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
LONDON Britain's annual Mansion House dinner, at which the country's finance minister and the governor of the Bank of England deliver high-profile speeches, has been cancelled on Thursday after a deadly fire at a London tower block, its organizers said.
LONDON, June 15 British retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of the growing hit to the economy from rising inflation since the Brexit vote.