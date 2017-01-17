LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday Britain could not remain a member of the EU single market after leaving the European Union, but would seek an agreement to allow for the freest possible trade in goods and services.

She said the government would put the final deal to a vote in both houses of parliament.

Following are some initial reactions to her speech.

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER FRANK-WALTER STEINMEIER

"We welcome that the British prime minister is today outlining her government's ideas for leaving and has finally created a little more clarity about the British plans. She has underlined that Great Britain is striving for a positive and constructive partnership, a friendship, with a strong EU. That is good.

"We too want the best, closest and most trusting relationship and wish for constructive negotiations with this goal. But our line is, and remains: the negotiations can begin only when Great Britain has given official notification of its desire to leave."

CZECH SECRETARY OF STATE FOR EU AFFAIRS TOMAS PROUZA, ON TWITTER

"Thorough speech by @theresa_may. At least now we know what UK wants #HardBrexit"

"UK's plan seems a bit ambitious - trade as free as possible, full control on immigration ... where is the give for all the take?"

FORMER SWEDISH FOREIGN MINISTER AND PRIME MINISTER CARL BILDT, ON TWITTER

"I regret the approach the UK government has taken. I think most of the EU would have preferred a closer relationship with the UK.

"Theresa May speech indicates that UK is seeking something slightly less than the Ukraine DCFTA (Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement) agreement with the EU. A retreat from Europe."

IRISH GOVERNMENT STATEMENT

"She made clear that her priorities include maintaining the common travel area and avoiding a return to a hard border with Northern Ireland, both of which are welcome...

"The Government notes that the British approach is now firmly that of a country which will have left the EU but which seeks to negotiate a new, close relationship with it. While this will inevitably be seen by many as a 'hard exit', the analysis across Government has covered all possible models for the future UK relationship with the EU.

"The Government is under no illusion about the nature and scale of the Brexit challenge. The Government is acutely aware of the potential risks and challenges for the Irish economy and will remain fully engaged on this aspect as the negotiations proceed.

"The Government is also very aware of the potential economic opportunities that may arise for Ireland, including in terms of mobile investment. Economic opportunities for Ireland will be pursued vigorously."

JAWAID AFSAR, SENIOR TRADER AT SECUREQUITY, UK

"The speech has given some direction, but the real test will come when Article 50 is triggered. Stay tuned for a bumpy Brexit ride."

SUNIL MITTAL, INDIAN BILLIONAIRE AND FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN OF BHARTI ENTERPRISES, OWNS SEVERAL HOTELS IN BRITAIN

"India and the UK have been trying to do a lot of things together and I have been wishing and hoping for this to happen ... but we have been prevented from (doing a trade deal) by the UK being part of the EU.

"That's done, it is separate now ... and I am optimistic."

OPPOSITION LABOUR MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT ANGELA SMITH, ON TWITTER

"Theresa May's speech in one sentence: 'I want to have my cake and eat it.'"

NAEEM ASLAM, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, THINK MARKETS UK LTD

"Theresa May has shown today that she has no interest in staying in the EU and she wants to develop a completely new relationship. She is ostensibly optimistic, but not sure if investors are willing to buy her optimism, as you can see this clearly today by looking at the markets...

"The currency advanced as she said that the final deal will be in the parliament to vote. She has asked a lot from her EU partners in relation to have an access to the single market and pay a little fee. The ball is in their court."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Dhara Ranasinghe, Atul Prakash, Padraic Halpin, Jason Hovet, Niklas Pollard; Compiled by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Janet Lawrence)