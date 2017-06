Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street before Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond delivers his budget to the House of Commons in London, Britain March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

BRUSSELS Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday both Britain and the European Union were ready to get on with divorce talks, but gave little away on when she will trigger the formal Brexit procedure.

"Our European partners have made clear to me that they want to get on with negotiations and so do I. It is time to get on with leaving the European Union," she told a news conference at her last summit before triggering Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty.

She says she will do before the end of the month.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)