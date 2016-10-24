Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference after the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday several European Union leaders had commended her on a speech to her ruling Conservative Party earlier this month that was widely seen as signalling a "hard Brexit" lay ahead.

May, who had campaigned for Britain to stay in the EU ahead of a June referendum, caught some in the bloc off guard with the speech, in which she pledged to start Brexit talks by March, curb immigration and reject EU court rulings.

"What I found when I was in the European Council last week was a number of European leaders actually commending the speech that I had given at the Conservative Party conference," May told parliament.

