LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May raised the prospect of an "implementation phase" for Britain to put into place its new relationship with the European Union.

"We will discuss whether we need an implementation phase," May told MPs on Tuesday.

She added it was possible that the government, as well as businesses, would need a period of time to adjust to any new relationship with the European Union.

Last week, Chancellor Philip Hammond backed the idea of a transition period to smooth the process of leaving the European Union, and said EU countries also stood to gain from a gradual Brexit.

