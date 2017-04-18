Housebuilders help FTSE find solid ground
LONDON A rise in housebuilders underpinned gains on Britain's top share index on Wednesday following a well-received update from mid cap Bellway, with a weaker pound also lending support.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump received a phone call on Tuesday from British Prime Minister Theresa May on her plans for an early election in June, the White House said in a statement.
"President Trump wished the British people the best of luck in their electoral process," the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)
LONDON A rise in housebuilders underpinned gains on Britain's top share index on Wednesday following a well-received update from mid cap Bellway, with a weaker pound also lending support.
BOOTHBY GRAFFOE, England Britain's government must change its strategy at Brexit talks following last week's inconclusive general election result, taking a more conciliatory approach, Meurig Raymond, president of the National Farmers Union said on Wednesday.
GENEVA Intensified coalition air strikes supporting an assault by U.S.-backed forces on Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa in Syria are causing a "staggering loss of civilian life", United Nations war crimes investigators said on Wednesday.