BERLIN British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she wanted to work "constructively" with Germany and other European partners to secure Britain's "sensible and orderly departure" from the European Union.

At a visit to Germany, May told a news conference that Britain needed time to come up with a negotiating stance before triggering its formal divorce proceedings but was keen to deepen ties with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Of course as we continue to work together we must also negotiate the UK's successful exit from the European Union," May said. "This will take time and it will require serious and detailed work, but as long as we are a member of the EU we will respect the rights and obligations of membership."

