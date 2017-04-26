Attack at mosque in Afghan capital Kabul - Interior Ministry
KABUL A mosque in Kabul was targeted late on Thursday in what the Interior Ministry called a "terrorist attack".
LONDON Britain is committed "to achieving a deep and special partnership with the European Union", British Prime Minister Theresa May told European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, her spokesperson said.
"The PM had a constructive meeting this evening with President Juncker of the European Commission," the spokesperson said in a statement.
"Following the UK's letter of notification under Article 50 (that it is exiting the EU), she reiterated the UK's commitment to achieving a deep and special partnership with the European Union."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Mark Heinrich)
KABUL A mosque in Kabul was targeted late on Thursday in what the Interior Ministry called a "terrorist attack".
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to eradicate spiralling poverty and ensure people were properly housed and paid, in a marathon TV appearance on Thursday that looked like a pitch to voters ahead of a presidential election next year.
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces said they were about to complete the encirclement of Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, after taking control of a neighbouring district on Thursday.