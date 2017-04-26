LONDON Britain is committed "to achieving a deep and special partnership with the European Union", British Prime Minister Theresa May told European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, her spokesperson said.

"The PM had a constructive meeting this evening with President Juncker of the European Commission," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Following the UK's letter of notification under Article 50 (that it is exiting the EU), she reiterated the UK's commitment to achieving a deep and special partnership with the European Union."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Mark Heinrich)