London underground staff, BA cabin crew, to strike next month
LONDON London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
LONDON A leaked memo that suggests Britain has no overall strategy for leaving the European Union is an "unsolicited document" written by an individual for accountancy firm Deloitte, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Deloitte declined to give an immediate comment.
"It is an unsolicited document that has nothing to do with the government at all. It was not commissioned by the government, it was produced by an individual from an external accountancy firm, who was not working for government," the spokeswoman told reporters, saying the memo had "no credence".
She said the government did not recognise the concerns the memo raised and said it was for "Deloitte to answer what it is about". She added: "It does seem as though this is a firm touting for business now aided by the media."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)
PHILADELPHIA Joking that "opposites attract," Prime Minister Theresa May called on President Donald Trump on Thursday to renew the "special relationship" between Britain and the United States and lead in a new, changed world.
BRUSSELS Britain will respect its obligations under European Union treaties while it seeks to strengthen trade ties with world partners, the British chancellor said on Friday.