German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a speech at the 60th anniversary of the founding of the German Intelligence Services (BND) in Berlin, Germany, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she was confident that EU member states would forge a common strategy in Brexit talks with London instead of seeking bilateral deals.

"The EU 27 are united that it is in our interest to negotiate together," Merkel said when asked about media reports that some member states might seek bilateral deals with Britain.

She added: "I told the British Prime Minister (Theresa May)very clearly during our talks that first Article 50, then common guidelines from the European Council, and then the negotiations, and I have no reason to doubt that this agreed strategy will be followed."

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, speaking at the same news conference in Berlin, said there cannot be a decoupling of the EU's four basic freedoms and that any deal with Britain must be inferior to its full membership of the bloc.

