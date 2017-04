BRUSSELS European Union leaders want to reach a deal to help keep Britain in the bloc even if securing an agreement will be difficult for many countries, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"The wish is there to keep Britain as a member of the European Union," Merkel told reporters after the first day of an EU summit in Brussels. "It became clear that agreement will not be easy for many, but that the will is there."

