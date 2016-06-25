German Chancellor briefs the media prior to a meeting with German government's Social Partners, leaders of labor unions and employer organization, at the government guest house Meseberg Palace in the village Meseberg about 70 kilometers (44 miles) north of Berlin, June 23,... REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool

HERMANNSWERDER, Germany There is no desperate rush for Britain to trigger the process for it to leave the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday, leaving London some space to work out its next move after a referendum vote to leave the bloc.

"Quite honestly, it should not take ages, that is true, but I would not fight now for a short time frame," Merkel told a news conference at a meeting of her party outside Berlin.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Emma Thomasson)