Car rams police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dead
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
BERLIN Britain would be treated fairly by the European Union after it quit the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, but Brexit would nonetheless have its price.
Britain formally announced its intention to leave the 28-nation bloc in March, and has stated its intention to maintain a close relationship with the EU on exit. In recent days, Merkel has repeatedly stated that Britain must expect a more distant relationship if it is no longer a member.
(Reporting Gernot Heller; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Joseph Nasr)
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW The White House said on Monday that coalition forces fighting Islamic State militants in Syria retained the right to self-defence as Russia warned it viewed any planes flying in its area of operations as potential targets.
LONDON The death toll from a fire that ravaged a London tower block last week has risen to 79, police said on Monday, as the government tried to show it was improving its handling of a tragedy that has angered the public.