Saudi, Qatar ministers spar over Arab nations' demands
WASHINGTON Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that there would be no negotiations over demands by the kingdom and other Arab states for Qatar to stop supporting terrorism.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May told European Union citizens who are already living legally in Britain that she wanted them to stay after the country leaves the EU in 2019.
Setting out Britain's plans for immigrants from EU countries, she said that all those legally in Britain before a cut-off date to be decided in future negotiations would be allowed to stay and apply for permanent residence rights.
"I want to completely reassure people that under these plans, no EU citizen currently in the UK lawfully will be asked to leave at the point the UK leaves the EU. We want you to stay," she told parliament.
But EU citizens would face similar restrictions to British nationals if they wanted foreign relatives to join them in Britain after it left the EU unless separate rules were negotiated, she added.
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON British consumer confidence plunged during the political crisis sparked by Prime Minister Theresa May's election flop, hitting the sales of general retailers such as Debenhams just as shoppers' spending power is undermined by the pound's fall.
EDINBURGH Scotland's secessionist leader on Tuesday postponed plans for a second independence referendum until the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union are clear.