LONDON The British government will publish a statement on its negotiating strategy for leaving the European Union before triggering the formal divorce procedure, minister David Lidington said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Theresa May has come under pressure from MPs, businesses and investors to set out at the very least a broad picture of how she sees Britain's future relationship with the EU. She says giving too much away could weaken Britain's negotiating hand.

"We will publish, before Article 50 is triggered, a statement about our negotiating strategy and objectives," Lidington, the minister who manages government business in parliament, told MPs.

