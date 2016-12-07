London underground staff, BA cabin crew, to strike next month
LONDON London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
LONDON The British government will publish a statement on its negotiating strategy for leaving the European Union before triggering the formal divorce procedure, minister David Lidington said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Theresa May has come under pressure from MPs, businesses and investors to set out at the very least a broad picture of how she sees Britain's future relationship with the EU. She says giving too much away could weaken Britain's negotiating hand.
"We will publish, before Article 50 is triggered, a statement about our negotiating strategy and objectives," Lidington, the minister who manages government business in parliament, told MPs.
PHILADELPHIA Joking that "opposites attract," Prime Minister Theresa May called on President Donald Trump on Thursday to renew the "special relationship" between Britain and the United States and lead in a new, changed world.
BRUSSELS Britain will respect its obligations under European Union treaties while it seeks to strengthen trade ties with world partners, the British chancellor said on Friday.