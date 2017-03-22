A traffic sign is seen in front of European and Union flags in London, Britain, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

AMSTERDAM Britain's future relationship with the European Union should be based on the bloc's free trade agreement with Canada but enhanced with services-related elements from its association agreements with neighbours, a Dutch advisory council said.

The Advisory Council on International Affairs said in a report on Wednesday that rules on financial services equivalence should be applied to ensure that Britain's vote to leave the EU would have the smallest possible impact on the financial system within the EU.

The council, which advises the Dutch government and parliament on foreign relations, said that despite the British government's promised end to free movement between the EU and the UK, citizens on both sides should continue to have preferential access "superior to that of third countries".

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alison Williams)