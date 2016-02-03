Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders addresses the European Parliament during a debate on refugee emergency, external borders control and the future of Schengen in Strasbourg, France, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS A proposal to help persuade Britain to remain in the European Union is likely to be agreed by EU leaders, the Netherlands, which holds the EU rotating presidency, said on Wednesday.

"It is in our common interest to quickly respond to the United Kingdom's concerns," Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders told then European Parliament in Strasbourg.

He said the proposal released on Tuesday "paves the way for an agreement in the European Council. I am sure a solution can be found."

The European Council of 28 EU leaders meets in Brussels on Feb. 18-19.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop)