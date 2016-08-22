British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) speaks with New Zealand Foreign Secretary Murray McCully at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

LONDON New Zealand is keen to forge a free trade agreement with Britain when it leaves the European Union, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday following a meeting with his New Zealand counterpart in London.

Britain is yet to trigger formal exit talks with the European Union following its June 23 vote to leave the bloc, but government ministers have met several non-EU countries to promote Britain's interest in future trade relationships.

"We discussed the dynamic trading relationship between our two countries and I emphasised that the UK remains firmly open for business. We are the same outward-looking, globally-minded, big-thinking country we always have been," Johnson said in a statement following the meeting with Murray McCully.

"The government strongly welcomed New Zealand's enthusiasm following the EU referendum for a Free Trade Agreement with the UK in the future. The UK will want the strongest possible economic and people-to-people links with a close friend and important partner like New Zealand in years to come."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)