LONDON Britain's poorest households would probably bear the brunt of a hit to the nation's public finances that would follow a decision to leave the European Union, the National Institute of Social and Economic Research (NIESR) said on Thursday.

Ahead of a referendum on Britain's membership of the EU on June 23, the think tank estimated the country would run a budget deficit of around 44 billion pounds ($63.63 billion) in 2020 if it votes for a so-called Brexit.

The government currently plans to deliver a budget surplus around the turn of the decade.

Finance minister George Osborne has committed to delivering a surplus in the 2019-20 tax year although, under the terms of its own fiscal charter, it has given itself a get-out clause if the economy were to slow sharply.

The likely hit to the economy after a Brexit vote would probably allow the government to use that leeway but it would still want to set out a new plan for putting the budget into surplus.

NIESR said this would likely mean cutting the welfare budget, hitting the poorest.

"The effect on low income families is likely to be large," NIESR senior research fellow Katerina Lisenkova said.

"Our analysis shows that low income households could lose in two ways: their share of the loss of national income plus lower welfare payments in order to meet the spirit of the fiscal charter."

Brexit campaigners say leaving the EU would be good for Britain's economy and they say think-tanks, such as NIESR, fail to consider positive scenarios that might follow leaving the EU.

NIESR said its study took into consideration the fiscal gain for Britain of no longer having to pay EU budget contributions.

It said that if the government were to put 100 percent of the burden of the budget adjustment on welfare spending, poor households could receive between 1,861 pounds and 5,542 pounds less per year in tax credits and benefits in 2020, depending on the composition of the household.

Even if welfare spending were to take 50 percent of the strain, with the rest of the fiscal squeeze coming from higher taxes or cuts to spending elsewhere, poor households would receive between 930 pounds and 2,771 pounds less per year in benefits, NIESR said.

A poll overnight showed Britons who are still undecided on how they will vote in the referendum think they would be 71 pounds ($103) a year worse off if Britain quits the bloc than it remains to stay in.

($1 = 0.6915 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)