LONDON Prime minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that Northern Ireland would continue to have a say in Britain's preparations for leaving the European Union, despite the likelihood of fresh elections in the province.

Northern Ireland's deputy leader, Martin McGuinness resigned on Monday, effectively collapsing its devolved government and risking political paralysis in the region as Britain plans its exit from the EU.

"In the discussions that we have ... it is still the case that actually ministers are in place, and that obviously there are executives in place, that we are still able to take the views of Northern Ireland people," May said in parliament when asked whether she would consider postponing plans to formally trigger the EU exit process.

