An old railway ticket to Belcoo is seen at Mairead O'Dolan's home in the former Belcoo and Blacklion railway station in Belcoo, Northern Ireland, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Butcher Martin Flynn, 40, lives in Northern Ireland but works at and owns FlynnÕs butchers in Blacklion, Ireland, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tourist administrator, Helena Corcoran looks at a map in the Tourist Office in Market House, Blacklion, Ireland, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Retired Detective-Sargeant Con Lee, 53, with An Garda Siochana (Irish Police), worked on the Blacklion-Belcoo border stationed in Blacklion from 1982 to 1991 poses for a photograph in Sligo, Ireland, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Grass grows on the track at the former Belcoo and Blacklion railway station, which is home to Mairead O'Dolan, in Belcoo, Northern Ireland, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A sign for Blacklion village is seen on the Belcoo and Blacklion Bridge which served as a hard border between the border towns of Blacklion (Rep. of Ireland) and Belcoo (Northern Ireland) until 1998 is seen from Belcoo, Northern Ireland, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tour guide Leslie Nixon leads the way through the popular Marble Arch caves in a cross-border UNESCO Geo Park which straddles Fermanagh and Cavan in Belcoo, Northern Ireland, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The Belcoo and Blacklion Bridge which served as a hard border between the adjoining villages of Blacklion (Rep. of Ireland) and Belcoo (Northern Ireland) until 1998 and separates the towns by 100 metres is seen from Belcoo, Northern Ireland, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Mairead O'Dolan, 88, a retired Civil Servant who voted remain in the recent EU Referendum speaks on her phone at her home in the former Belcoo and Blacklion railway station in Belcoo, Northern Ireland, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Peter Gallagher, farmer and owner of Agri-Supply business, poses for a photograph on his farm in Belcoo, Northern Ireland, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The remains of the Belcoo-Blacklion railway bridge which was detonated in 1976 by order of the RUC (Royal Ulster Constabulary) is seen in Blacklion, Ireland, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELCOO, Northern Ireland Along the narrow country roads that weave across the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic, locals fear Brexit may curb trade and gut farm funding but few see a return to the dark days of military checkpoints.

The British province of Northern Ireland would represent the only land frontier between Britain and the European Union once the United Kingdom leaves the bloc following June's referendum and politicians north and south fear that could mean the return of a hard border across the island.

As with many communities dotted along the now invisible border, just 500 metres separate the tiny Northern Irish village of Belcoo from Blacklion to the south.

Mairead O'Dolan, an 88-year-old Belcoo resident who still lives in the old railway house, has seen their links change dramatically over the years.

She remembers the demolition of the decommissioned Belcoo-Blacklion railway bridge in 1976 by the Protestant-dominated Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) who said it was being used by nationalist smugglers and militants.

"I don't think we're going back to that. My gut feeling is we've been through that much, we'll not go back to that horrific time," said the retired civil servant, who voted 'remain' in the June vote. "It's all over now and I want peace and quiet."

At the time, many nationalists in Belcoo considered the destruction of the bridge and its smuggling route as a form of economic warfare from an oppressor depriving them of their basic human rights.

Three decades of sectarian violence largely ended with a 1998 peace deal, but Belcoo farm equipment supplier Peter Gallagher fears similar economic damage is being inflicted on his community, this time via the ballot box.

Alongside the prospect of trade barriers, economists warn that Brexit could cause lower growth, higher unemployment and cutbacks in government spending. It could also cost the agri-food sector - a bigger proportion of the Northern Irish economy than in any other part of Britain - vital EU funds.

"I would certainly be worried about the long term and even short term implications, especially the more marginal parts of Northern Ireland in relation to farming," Gallagher said.

"It's hard to see how Westminster will fund Northern Ireland to the same extent as Europe did and how they'd offer the same protection for rural marginal areas."

To the south in Blacklion, Helena Corcoran helps run a UNESCO geological park that straddles the border, and fears any barriers could deter tourism in the area.

She agrees nobody wants to go back to the "Troubles" between Catholics seeking a united Ireland and Protestants wishing to remain British that cost over 3,600 lives, but the situation remains sensitive.

"The peace process is very fragile," Corcoran said. "Living on the border here I'd be very much aware it's very fragile and it has to be treated and nurtured that way."

(Writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)