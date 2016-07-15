DUBLIN Britain does not want to see the return of frontier controls with the Irish Republic after leaving the EU, especially on the land border with Northern Ireland, its new Northern Ireland secretary said on Friday.

The province will have Britain's only land frontier with the European Union once Britain leaves, and leaders north and south want to ensure that people and goods can continue to cross freely, as well as maintaining decades of open travel and trade across the Irish Sea that predate the countries' simultaneous accession to the EU in 1973.

James Brokenshire, appointed this week, said he had already been in contact with Dublin.

"We certainly don't want to see a return to the border of the past, we don't want to see that hard border coming into place and I think there is a real sense of commitment between the UK and Irish government to maintain the common travel area," Brokenshire told the Irish national broadcaster RTE.

"I recognise the really important benefits that we get from the movement of people, but also goods, services and trade, and what that means for the economy."

Brokenshire campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU before last month's referendum, but said it was now important to get the best possible arrangements for Northern Ireland in Britain's withdrawal.

The land border was marked by military checkpoints until a 1998 peace deal ended three decades of violence in the province from Irish nationalist and pro-British unionist paramilitary groups.

A majority of Northern Irish voters wanted Britain to remain in the EU, and many fear the biggest threat to peace in the province would be the reimposition of border checks, which would disrupt a myriad of trade and financial ties.

In particular, it is unclear whether Britain might continue to be a part of the EU's single market when it leaves the EU.

Dublin is concerned that the negotiation on any form of border will be done at EU level and therefore not entirely under its and London's control. It has begun seeking support from other EU states for its position that the border with Britain should remain open, and won backing from Italy this week. [nL8N19Y4VV]

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)