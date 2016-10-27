UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON Britain should publicly reassure firms that the key advantages of European Union membership will be kept following Brexit, a car industry body said on Thursday, after Nissan (7201.T) said it would build a new model at its English plant.
"We need government to provide public assurance to investors that our advantages will be maintained," the Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Mike Hawes said.
"Namely, a competitive business environment, the ability to recruit talent from abroad and the continuation of all the benefits of the single market as we leave the EU."
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON, Jan 26 The number of mortgages approved by British banks hit a nine month high in December and consumer credit continued to expand at a robust pace, industry figures showed on Thursday.
LONDON The Bank of England will leave its record-low interest rates and other stimulus measures unchanged at least until 2019, even though it is likely to revise up its 2017 growth predictions again next week, a Reuters poll found on Monday.