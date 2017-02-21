OSLO Norway would like to have the option to be included in any arrangements between Britain and the European Union as they negotiate a new relationship, a government minister said on Tuesday.

The Nordic country is not a member of the EU but pays for access to the European common market via the European Economic Area (EEA) agreement.

"We would like to have the possibility to be included in EU-UK arrangements concerning the internal market, permanent as well as transitional," the Norwegian EEA and EU minister, Frank Bakke-Jensen, said in a speech to EU ambassadors in Oslo.

"I am pleased with the willingness to consult closely with us on coming negotiations about the internal market," he said, adding that Norway was also conducting a bilateral political dialogue with London.

"We ... are ready to discuss our future co-operation in specific terms as soon as the situation permits," he said.

Norway said in August that it may take a long time for a new trade agreement to be established between Oslo and London and that it may not be in place the moment Britain leaves the EU.

