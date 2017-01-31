Britain's Secretary of State for Leaving the EU David Davis arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Britain will maintain the closest possible nuclear cooperation with the European Union after it leaves the bloc and the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom), Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.

Presenting a new law to parliament to trigger the formal divorce procedure with the bloc, Davis told lawmakers: "Our aims are clear, we will maintain the closest possible nuclear cooperation with the European Union, that relationship could take a number of different forms and will be subject to negotiation."

Experts have said that Britain's departure from Euratom could raise costs, delay new nuclear power projects and complicate research and international cooperation agreements.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)