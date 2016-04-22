LONDON U.S. President Barack Obama will meet Jeremy Corbyn, left-wing leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, in London on Saturday, the White House said on Friday.

It gave no details about the meeting, which it said would be closed to the media.

Obama earlier intervened in the debate over Britain's EU membership, urging Britons to vote to remain in the bloc in a June referendum and warning that if they left they would be at the back of the queue for a U.S. trade deal.

Corbyn, who spent three decades on the left-wing fringes of the Labour Party before his surprise election as its new leader last year, had previously had few opportunities for high-profile meetings with major figures on the world stage.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, writing by Estelle Shirbon)