Woman injured in Westminster attack has died - police
LONDON A woman who was injured in the March 22 attack on Westminster has died, police said on Friday, taking the death toll from the incident to six including the attacker.
LONDON Betting odds have moved further in favour of Britain remaining a member of the European Union after Prime Minister David Cameron struck a deal with other EU leaders, Ladbrokes said on Saturday.
The bookmaker said betting odds indicated there was now a 69 percent chance of Britain remaining in the EU with a 31 percent chance of Britain leaving.
"The talks in Brussels left punters with little option other than to back the remain odds," Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said in a statement.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)
BATH, England Prince Harry was on hand to cast an eye over potential new recruits for Britain's Invictus Games team during trials in the southwest English city of Bath on Friday.