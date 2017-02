Students wait for the arrival of Labour MP Lucy Powell at Manchester Met business school in Manchester, England as part of her stay in Europe campaign on April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates/File Photo

LONDON The implied probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union rose to 73 percent, according to betting odds supplied by Betfair on Tuesday.

The odds had indicated around a 70 percent probability for around two weeks but the probability of an "In" vote increased over recent days, according to Betfair odds.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)