The Labour Party campaign bus parks by the ArcelorMittal Orbit at the Olympic Park during a ''Labour In for Britain'' event in London, Britain May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Betting odds on Tuesday morning indicated a 72 percent implied probability of Britain voting to stay in the European Union in a June 23 referendum, up from 70 percent earlier in the day, according to Betfair.

The campaign for Britain to stay in the EU held a narrow lead in two opinion polls overnight, in contrast to surveys released on Monday which showed the campaign for Brexit ahead.

