Supporters and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (rear L), Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron and Labour MP Harriet Harman listen to Green Party leader Natalie Bennett speak at a Remain in the EU campaign event at the Oval cricket ground in London, Britain, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON The implied probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union on June 23 rose at least two percentage points on Thursday to 78 percent, according to betting odds supplied by Betfair.

Earlier this week, betting odds indicated a 72 percent probability of an in vote.

While betting odds have consistently indicated an In vote, opinion pollsters have so far painted contradictory pictures of how Britons will vote.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle)