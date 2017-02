Chelsea Pensioners leave after voting in the EU referendum, at a polling station in Chelsea in London, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The implied probability of a British vote to remain in the European Union rose to 86 percent on Thursday, according to Betfair betting odds.

Britons are voting on Thursday on whether to stay or leave the EU, with opinion polls indicating the outcome is too close to call.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)