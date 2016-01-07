BUDAPEST Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday he was optimistic that central European counties will be able to reach a deal with Britain on its plan to curb welfare payments to EU migrants, but Hungarians should not be discriminated against.

After talks with British Prime Minister David Cameron, who is on a visit to Budapest on Thursday trying to shore up support for his EU reform proposals ahead of a planned membership referendum, Orban said countries of the Visegrad group will form a joint stance on the benefits reform.

He said Hungary fully backed three of Cameron's four areas for reform, but the issue of social benefits was more difficult and Hungary could not accept any discrimination.

Cameron said his proposal to curb benefit payments to EU migrants for four years after they arrive in Britain remained on the table, but he was open to alternatives.

"We should be looking for solutions rather than compromises ... But I am confident we can reach agreement," he said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Krisztina Than Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)