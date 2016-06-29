Russia's Lavrov backs renewal of U.N.-led Syria talks
MOSCOW Russia supports the continuation of talks on the Syrian crisis under United Nations auspices, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
BUDAPEST Hungary will not relent on policy regarding the migration crisis and aims to use its planned referendum on EU migrant resettlement quotas to achieve a policy change in Brussels, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.
Orban told a news conference there were no initiatives on the table that would call for Hungary leaving the EU, and that even the radical rightwing Jobbik party argued for Hungary's EU membership now.
"We don't know of any proposals that could be taken seriously that would question (Hungary's) EU membership, but there are serious proposals for us not to give up on any of our migration policy, and we will not relent," Orban said on state TV. "The two things must not be mixed up."
Orban said he hoped the quota referendum would help achieve change in Brussels migration policy, but he said he still faced "serious fights."
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Iran will issue visas for a U.S. wrestling team to attend the Freestyle World Cup competition, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported Sunday, reversing a decision announced Friday to ban visas for the team in retaliation for an executive order by President Donald Trump banning visas for Iranians.
KABUL Parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan struggled to dig out from heavy snow on Sunday, with dozens of people reported killed and some major highways closed.