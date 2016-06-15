Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (L) and former Chancellor Alistair Darling attend a pro-Remain event at the Hitachi Rail Europe plant in Ashford, Britain, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

ASHFORD, England The effect of a possible British exit from the European Union is already evident in financial markets, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.

"It's a lose-lose situation for British families and we should not risk it. If you doubt it, look what's happening on the financial markets," Osborne said in a speech in Ashford, southeast England.

"The economic uncertainty that the 'Leave' campaign carelessly insist won't be caused is already being seen."

