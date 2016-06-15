UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
ASHFORD, England The effect of a possible British exit from the European Union is already evident in financial markets, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.
"It's a lose-lose situation for British families and we should not risk it. If you doubt it, look what's happening on the financial markets," Osborne said in a speech in Ashford, southeast England.
"The economic uncertainty that the 'Leave' campaign carelessly insist won't be caused is already being seen."
(Reporting by William James, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)
LONDON, Jan 26 The number of mortgages approved by British banks hit a nine month high in December and consumer credit continued to expand at a robust pace, industry figures showed on Thursday.
LONDON The Bank of England will leave its record-low interest rates and other stimulus measures unchanged at least until 2019, even though it is likely to revise up its 2017 growth predictions again next week, a Reuters poll found on Monday.