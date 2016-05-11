British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne arrives for the start of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Meeting during the 2016 World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting in Washington April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

LONDON British Chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday that the country could face a balance of payments crisis and problems in its banking sector if it votes to leave the European Union in next month's referendum.

"We could face a very, very difficult situation that could make us very significantly poorer than where we are today because we could have a balance of payments crisis. That's a scenario that others in the world have talked about," Osborne told lawmakers.

"There are potential downsides in the financial stability situation," he said.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has previously said that concerns about Britain's EU membership could test the "kindness of strangers" who fund the country's large current account deficit.

Supporters of a so-called Brexit have accused Osborne and Prime Minister David Cameron of trying to scare voters out of voting to leave the EU.

(Reporting by David Milliken; writing by William Schomberg)